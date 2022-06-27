Syria/MENA: Complex Emergency - Operation n° MDRSY003 - Final Report

The Syria Crisis Emergency Appeal was launched in 2012 and closed at the end of 2021. While the International Appeal is now closed after running for ten years, having achieved its set objectives, there remains a balance of approximately CHF 2.3 million in unearmarked funds. The IFRC is proposing to reallocate this balance of CHF 2.3 million unearmarked to the Syria Crisis Country Plan 2022. As the Syrian crisis is protracted in nature and the most vulnerable refugees still needed to be supported, the remaining funds will provide a good opportunity to continue supporting vulnerable refugees to reduce their protection and socio-economic vulnerabilities through SARC interventions. The continued priorities, such as early recovery and resilience interventions for evolving humanitarian crisis, organizational development, and localization agenda, were migrated to the Syria Crisis Country Plan (SCCP) with the dominant pillar being the delivery of humanitarian assistance. IFRC continues to support SARC in providing life-saving urgent relief at a time when the needs are higher than ever before. The SCCP 2022 reflects a One Plan and One Budget approach agreed with SARC and enables the National Society to continue life-saving and other essential services when and where needed throughout the country, while at the same time aiming to increase the longer-term coping capacities and the resilience of the Syrian people and decrease their aid dependency. The SCCP is aligned with SARC’s Strategic Plan 2020-2022 and accommodates all incoming resources for IFRC’s emergency and early recovery operations, as well as longer-term support to SARC’s organizational development and capacity building.

Appeal History:

▪ 01 March 2011: An Emergency Appeal (MDR82001) for CHF 4,458,090 was launched to assist 100,000 people displaced due to civil unrest in several countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Immediate humanitarian assistance in the form of non-food relief items (NFIs), such as blankets and food, was provided to people waiting in between border crossing points. Due to the worsening humanitarian situation and growing needs in Syria, the Syria component of the MDR82001 was closed at the end of June 2012. All remaining funds allocated to the Syria component were transferred to the Syria Crisis Appeal.

▪ 6 July 2012: An Emergency Appeal for CHF 27.5 million was launched for 12 months to directly assist over 200,000 people and to strengthen SARC's capacity in responding to the needs of more than 1.5 million people at that time.

▪ 17 December 2012: The first appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 39,197,125 to directly assist 650,000 people until December 2013.

▪ 3 July 2013: The second appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 53,599,100 to directly assist up to 910,000 people until the end of December 2013.

▪ 18 November 2013: The third appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 106,323,513 to assist 5,460,000 people, and the appeal timeframe was extended until 31 December 2014.

▪ 17 December 2014: The fourth appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 122,395,673 to assist 2.5 million people until the end of December 2015.

▪ 13 May 2016: The fifth appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 145,086,034 to assist a total of 10 million people during the overall appeal time period until the end of December 2016.

▪ 31 December 2016: The sixth appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 170,506,832 to provide continued assistance to 3 million affected people in 2017. The appeal timeframe was extended for an additional 12 months until the end of December 2017.

▪ 13 April 2018: The seventh appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 185,152,817 to assist 3 million affected people until the end of December 2018.

▪ 11 November 2019: The eighth appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 195,101,000 to assist 3 million people until the end of December 2020.

▪ 22 December 2020: The ninth appeal revision increased the budget to CHF 208,882,000 to assist an additional one million people in 2021. The overall appeal timeframe was extended until the end of December 2021.

IFRC has also published several operations updates reporting on the progress of the operation, all of which can be found here.