Syria: Winterization update in north-west

Needs in north-west Syria are considerable following increased hostilities earlier this year impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Priorities include the need for shelter, food and non-food items, water and sanitation, health, education and protection.

In October, the UN began its winterization campaign, providing winter clothes, blankets, heaters, stoves, heating fuel, mattresses, carpets and plastic sheeting to people who would otherwise not be prepared to face the cold winter months.

