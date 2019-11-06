06 Nov 2019

Syria: Winterization update in north-west

At the Turkish Syrian border on 5 November 2019, Mark Cutts, UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, reviews assistance, including winterization items, set to go into north-west Syria.
Needs in north-west Syria are considerable following increased hostilities earlier this year impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure. Priorities include the need for shelter, food and non-food items, water and sanitation, health, education and protection.

In October, the UN began its winterization campaign, providing winter clothes, blankets, heaters, stoves, heating fuel, mattresses, carpets and plastic sheeting to people who would otherwise not be prepared to face the cold winter months.

