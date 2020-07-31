Syria: Weekly Report 17 – 23 July 2020

Key Dynamics

COVID-19

 COVID-19 cases in and around Damascus overwhelm Syrian healthcare system

 COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Syria leads to restrictions on freedom of movement

Volatile security dynamics

 SDF’s anti-ISIS operation in Deir-ez-Zor accused of overreach

 Deteriorating security situation in northern Aleppo

 Recent anti-government attack in Jasim reflects continuing grievances in Dar‘a

Reconstruction plans

 Criticism of Damascus reconstruction plans grows among local communities, loyalist circles

COVID-19 cases in and around Damascus overwhelm Syrian healthcare system

On 17 July, local sources stated that the Syrian Ministry of Health instructed government hospitals in Damascus and Rural Damascus governorates to stop taking in COVID-19 patients. The Ministry reportedly instructed COVID-19 patients who have no severe symptoms (and do not need hospital treatment) to quarantine themselves inside their homes. The move comes as government hospitals lack sufficient numbers of beds and ventilators to deal with higher numbers of COVID-19 patients, an issue compounded by the fact that the already low number of ventilators in circulation are not operating at full capacity due to low electricity provided by hospital generators. The Syrian government also does not allow private hospitals to take in COVID-19 cases, instead asking that any patient displaying symptoms be directed to the government hospital where the Ministry can conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on the patient.