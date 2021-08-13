Syria
Syria / Water crisis (UN, ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2021)
- The water crisis in Syria continues to deteriorate due to low rainfall, low river water levels, damage and dilapidation of water stations and water supply networks, and lack of electricity and fuel to operate the water stations.
- It is estimated that 5.5 million people across Syria could be affected by a lack of access to safe drinking water and 5 million people depending on agricultural livelihoods.
- The water crisis is most acutely felt in the north-east of the country. An increase in waterborne diseases, diarrhoea and malnutrition as well as drought-induced displacement is being observed.
- DG ECHO partners are providing emergency assistance through WASH and medical support, as well as water trucking.