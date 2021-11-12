Syria
Syria – Water crisis (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, UN, Red Cross Movement) (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2021)
- On top of more than ten years of conflict, Syria is currently affected by an unprecedented water crisis. Five million people are increasingly losing access to water, food, electricity, with serious consequences in terms of agricultural production, food security and public health (UN OCHA). The water crisis is most acutely felt in the north-east of the country.
- According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), this year’s drought will be the worst since 1953, with all regions affected.
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) made a request for EUR 710,000 (CHF 748,415) from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to reduce the negative impact of the severe water crisis and drought in Syria.
- DG ECHO is contributing with 150,000 EUR to the DREF allocation. It will help IFRC cater to the humanitarian needs of 15,000 people with food and health interventions over six months in Al Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor, some of the most affected localities.