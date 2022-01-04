Syria
Syria – Violence in Northwest Syria (OCHA, ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2022)
- Following several days of bombing of livestock and poultry farms in Northwest Syria, an airstrike in the outskirts of Idleb city on 2 January hit the main water pumping station serving some 225 000 people throughout the city.
- One employee was injured. Preliminary assessments suggest significant damage. Humanitarian partners are taking emergency steps to make up for the loss of water.
- 3.5 million people continue to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Northwest Syria, of whom 2.7 million people are IDPs, many of them forcibly displaced several times.