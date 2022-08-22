Syria - Violence (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

Renewed violence hit northeast Syria on Friday 19 August, despite the ceasefire in place since March 2020. 19 civilians are confirmed dead and many more injured in 2 separate incidents across the region.
In the Hassakeh region, a UN community centre was hit by a drone attack, killing 4 women and girls, injuring another 11.
Meanwhile in the region of Al Bab in northwest Syria, rockets hit a crowded marketplace, killing 15 civilians, including 4 boys and a girl, while injuring another 38 people, many of whom are children.
The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, condemned the attacks and the continued targeting of civilians and violations of international humanitarian law on twitter.