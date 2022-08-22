Syria

Syria - Violence (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Renewed violence hit northeast Syria on Friday 19 August, despite the ceasefire in place since March 2020. 19 civilians are confirmed dead and many more injured in 2 separate incidents across the region.
  • In the Hassakeh region, a UN community centre was hit by a drone attack, killing 4 women and girls, injuring another 11.
  • Meanwhile in the region of Al Bab in northwest Syria, rockets hit a crowded marketplace, killing 15 civilians, including 4 boys and a girl, while injuring another 38 people, many of whom are children.
  • The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, condemned the attacks and the continued targeting of civilians and violations of international humanitarian law on twitter.

