Syria: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021 [EN/AR]

In March 2021 a surgical hospital in Syria’s Aleppo governorate was struck by Syrian or Russian artillery shelling. Six patients, including a ten-year-old boy, were killed and 15 other people were injured, including five medical staff. The hospital sustained major damage, particularly to its orthopedic and emergency clinics, forcing it to suspend its operations. The hospital’s coordinates had previously been shared with OCHA and the country’s warring parties as part of a UN-led deconfliction mechanism to identify it as a humanitarian facility

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 57 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Syria in 2021, compared to 121 incidents in 2020.

In these incidents 45 health workers were injured, 13 were killed, 16 were arrested, and 12 health facilities were damaged.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC Syria Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX)