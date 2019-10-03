Syria: UNRWA - Progress Highlights January - June 2019

With the reduction in large-scale fighting in signi‑cant parts of the country in 2018, the likelihood of the return of Palestine refugees from Syria (PRS) has increased. Indeed, while the number remains quite low, spontaneous PRS returns to Syria are on the rise. UNRWA recorded three fold increase in returns from Lebanon and Jordan during the ‑rst half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018. Albeit, the numbers remain small with a total of 1,300 returnees as of 30 June 2019. UNRWA does not have a mandate for durable solutions and is not involved in any initiatives directly facilitating return, however, the Agency respects the wishes of those who make free and informed decisions to voluntarily return on their own, and seeks to provide them with services (based on need) upon return to their place of habitual residence in Syria.