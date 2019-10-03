03 Oct 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Progress Highlights January - June 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.96 MB)

With the reduction in large-scale fighting in signi‑cant parts of the country in 2018, the likelihood of the return of Palestine refugees from Syria (PRS) has increased. Indeed, while the number remains quite low, spontaneous PRS returns to Syria are on the rise. UNRWA recorded three fold increase in returns from Lebanon and Jordan during the ‑rst half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018. Albeit, the numbers remain small with a total of 1,300 returnees as of 30 June 2019. UNRWA does not have a mandate for durable solutions and is not involved in any initiatives directly facilitating return, however, the Agency respects the wishes of those who make free and informed decisions to voluntarily return on their own, and seeks to provide them with services (based on need) upon return to their place of habitual residence in Syria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.