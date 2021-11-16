Syria: UNRWA - Progress Highlights of Emergency Appeal, January - June 2021

Context update:

Dera’a: In Dera’a refugee camp, plans are in place to rehabilitate the health centre and sewerage network of part of the camp. UNRWA is also partnering with UN-Habitat to launch a self-help project that will initially support minor repairs for camp shelters to assist refugees returning to their homes. These plans could be impacted

Yarmouk refugee camp: Discussions about the Yarmouk organizational plan are still ongoing. UNRWA continues to provide health and emergency services in the camp, and transportation for school children. The ocial process of registering those who wish to return to Yarmouk started on 10 November 2020.

As of June 2021, over 1,000 families received approvals; However, only 400 Palestine refugee families are currently recorded to reside in the camp (estimated around 1,642 individuals). Approvals to open and renovate commercial shops and to enter building materials are being provided. UNRWA has unhindered daily access to the camp, for reconstruction-rehabilitation of UNRWA facilities and for a rapid assessment of houses.