28 Nov 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, October 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (450.63 KB)

Escalation of military operations in the north-east of Syria

The launch of military operations in the north-east of Syria on 9 October 2019 has resulted in escalation of violence, compounding an already dire humanitarian situation in the area. The fighting has seen civilian casualties, damage to and closure of critical infrastructure, as well as significant forced displacement, affecting tens of thousands of women, children and men.

UNRWA estimates that 645 Palestine refugees live in areas that may be affected by this cycle of violence. UNRWA continues to provide emergency cash assistance to them through money transfer company, and is monitoring the situation closely in case further support or interventions are needed.

