Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, November 2019

Syria regional crisis emergency appeal funding level

UNRWA continues to face a financial crisis that is affecting its ability to deliver essential services, including humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees in Syria. As of 30 November 2019, only 27.3 per cent of UNRWA Emergency Appeal 2019 requirements for Syria were covered. This has forced the Agency to scale down its operations, particularly in the areas of cash assistance and livelihood, as well as mental health and psychosocial support activities. The Agency is appealing to donors and partners to continue their support in order to sustain operations for the remainder of 2019 and be able to extend essential services during the early months of 2020.