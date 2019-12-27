27 Dec 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, November 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 27 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (450.1 KB)

Syria regional crisis emergency appeal funding level

UNRWA continues to face a financial crisis that is affecting its ability to deliver essential services, including humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees in Syria. As of 30 November 2019, only 27.3 per cent of UNRWA Emergency Appeal 2019 requirements for Syria were covered. This has forced the Agency to scale down its operations, particularly in the areas of cash assistance and livelihood, as well as mental health and psychosocial support activities. The Agency is appealing to donors and partners to continue their support in order to sustain operations for the remainder of 2019 and be able to extend essential services during the early months of 2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.