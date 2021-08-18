Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, May & June 2021

UNRWA conducts a humanitarian mission to Yarmouk camp

On 3 and 10 June 2021, food baskets were distributed to Palestine refugees living in Yarmouk. A total of 1,642 persons (about 417 households) benefitted from the intervention, which was conducted while maintaining the necessary mitigation measures (physical distancing and healthy hygiene practices) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, the Agency is providing primary health care through mobile clinic and transportation to students to go to UNRWA schools outside Yarmouk camp.

** Launch of the UN system-wide COVID19- vaccination campaign**

The UN system-wide COVID-19 vaccination programme for UN staff, their dependents and partner INGOs was launched in May 2021 in Syria. UNRWA is in charge of the vaccination, being the only UN Agency in Syria with the capacity to conduct directly such medical services across the country. UNRWA is providing the vaccination in 6 clinics across Syria (Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia and Dera’a). In addition, two UNRWA teams conducted field visits in Qamishli and Deir Ezzor to vaccinate UN staff there. By the end of June, UNRWA teams had vaccinated more than 1,370 persons.