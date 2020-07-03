Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, May 2020

Updated Flash Appeal Launched for COVID19- Response

Meanwhile, UNRWA continued to deliver basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees during the month of May, while navigating ongoing preventative measures in place by the authorities in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The Agency had to adjust its operations and programme modalities to mitigate the risks of exposure and spread of the virus for staff and beneficiaries. An Updated Flash Appeal was launched on 8 May 2020, with a large portion of the funding aimed at covering cash assistance, as the socio-economic consequences of the public health crisis continue to weigh heavily on households. Syria’s requirement under the updated flash appeal amounts to US$ 16.99 million (out of the total US$ 93.4 million requested by UNRWA).

UNRWA School Building Damaged by Shrapnel in Homs

On 1 May 2020, the UNRWA Al Shajara School in Homs Palestine refugee camp was hit by shrapnel from an explosion nearby outside the camp, causing damage to the roof of at least one of its classrooms. The school was empty at the time of the incident, as are all 103 UNRWA schools across Syria, due to measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. UNRWA subsequently repaired the same. The right to education, which includes integrity of and access to school buildings, should be protected at all times.