Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, March & April 2022

UNRWA conducts humanitarian missions to YBB, Ramadan and Sweida

UNRWA sustained the delivery of humanitarian assistance, including food and non-food items, to Palestine refugees during the months of March and April 2022. A total of 12,631 food baskets composed of wheat ‑our, rice, bulgur, oil, sugar, pulses and milk, were distributed to 3,603 families living in Khirbet al-Shayab, Yalda, Babibla and Beit Sehem (YBB) in southern Damascus, Ramadan and Sweida. In addition, 275 families living in Ramadan and Sweida received much needed adult diapers, hygiene and kitchen kits, mats, mattresses, blankets and jerry cans.