Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, March & April 2021

UNRWA conducts a humanitarian mission to Yarmouk camp

On 1 April 2021, food baskets and non- food items were distributed to Palestine refugees living in Yarmouk. A total of 827 persons (about 243 households) benefited from the intervention, which was conducted while maintaining the necessary mitigation measures (physical distancing and healthy hygiene practices) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, the Agency is providing primary health care through mobile clinic and transportation to students to go to UNRWA schools outside Yarmouk camp.

UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General visits Syria

During her first visit to Syria from 24 to 28 April 2021, newly appointed UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General, Ms. Leni Stenseth met Palestine refugees and visited UNRWA installations in Syria. She briefed them on UNRWA operations and the Agency’s eﬀorts to modernize and be more eﬃcient. During her visits to the Sbeineh and Yarmouk camps in Rif Damascus, Ms. Stenseth witnessed the extreme hardship and was told of the increasing needs of Palestine refugees. In Sbeineh, she spoke to staﬀ who briefed her about how UNRWA quickly adjusted its services at the beginning of the pandemic, including changing to remote learning for students, telemedicine and home delivery of medicine to non communicable disease (NCD). Palestine refugee women at the food distribution point shared the multiple challenges as a result of compounded crises and how they are becoming increasingly dependent on UNRWA assistance.