Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, March 2020

UNRWA Launches COVID-19 Flash Appeal for Palestine Refugees

On 17 March 2020, UNRWA launched a Flash Appeal asking for US$ 14 million to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak over an initial three-month period. The Appeal outlines the Agency’s immediate priorities and nancial requirements for health and other services related to the pandemic in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The Flash Appeal is being updated and will be released again in early May as needs and requirements develop in response to the evolving crisis. All 103 UNRWA-run schools and 5 TVET centres in Syria are temporarily closed; yet, all 25 UNRWA health facilities remain operational and continue to provide essential primary health services, which today are more crucial than ever, to contain and address the spread of the ongoing pandemic.