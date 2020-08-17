Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, June 2020

UNRWA Continues to Deliver Essential Services despite COVID19- Challenges

UNRWA sustained the delivery of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees during the month of June, while navigating the evolving preventative measures in place by authorities in response to the COVID-19 crisis. With the relaxing of certain measures, an increased number of critical staff attended offices to ensure continuity of operations across all programmes. As of 30 June, the US$ 93.4 million updated COVID-19 Flash Appeal was 53 per cent funded (including conrmed pledges), with the Syria portion being 35 per cent funded (including conrmed pledges)

UNRWA Conducts a Humanitarian Mission to YBB

During the period 9 to 15 June 2020, UNRWA conducted an extended mission over ve days to Yalda, Babibla and Beit Sehem (YBB) in southern Damascus. Food baskets were distributed to Palestine refugees living in the area, most of whom have been displaced from neighbouring Yarmouk camp over many waves between 2012 and 2018. A total of 8,388 persons (about 2,397 households) beneted from the intervention, which was conducted while maintaining the necessary mitigation measures (physical distancing and healthy hygiene practices) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The mission comes at a critical time for displaced Palestine refugees living in YBB, whose vulnerability has been deeply compounded by the COVID-19 crisis and its associated socio-economic implications.