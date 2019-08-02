02 Aug 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, June 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (428.71 KB)

UNRWA hosted students coming from Lebanon to sit for the ninth and Baccalaureate examinations

Some 4,546 ninth grade UNRWA students across Syria are taking their exam, which started on 10 June. UNRWA hosted 100 ninth grade grade and 71 twelfth grade students from Lebanon to help them set their national exam, Students were provided with accommodation at the Damascus Training Centre and the Said Al-Ass Institute in Alliance, remedial classes, transportation, food, medical consultations; in addition to psychosocial support counselling.

