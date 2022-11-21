Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, July & August 2022

Final evaluation of the 'Improving hygiene and sanitary conditions 'project confirms positive impact

During the reporting period, the final evaluation of a project, funded by the Association Committee of UNRWA Spain–Comunidad Valenciana Delegation, was successfully completed. The project focused on improvement of hygiene and sanitary conditions for the most vulnerable Palestine refugee population and was implemented between January and December 2021. The project benefitted a total of 6,300 persons, of which 52 per cent are women/girls. As the final evaluation report stated, the intervention had a positive impact on the target population, covering the needs of approximately 3,300 adults and 3,000 minors living in absolute poverty by providing them with much needed hygiene and protection items, including adult diapers. In light of the high levels of vulnerability faced by all Palestine refugees in Syria, the provision of health-hygiene assistance and budget support for this type of projects was defined as a priority, recommending continued funding.