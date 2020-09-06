Syria + 1 more
Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, July 2020
UNRWA RESPONDS AGAINST RAPID INCREASE IN NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19
The month of July witnessed a rapid increase in the number of conrmed COVID-19 cases in Syria. In July, 532 cases were conrmed, compared to 157 cases in June and 79 cases in May. Limited COVID-19 testing masks the true scale of the outbreak, with reports of healthcare facilities lling up, rising death toll and indications that actual cases far exceed reported cases. As of 31 July 2020, nine Palestine refugees have tested positive for COVID-19.