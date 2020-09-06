Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, July 2020

UNRWA RESPONDS AGAINST RAPID INCREASE IN NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19

The month of July witnessed a rapid increase in the number of con­rmed COVID-19 cases in Syria. In July, 532 cases were con­rmed, compared to 157 cases in June and 79 cases in May. Limited COVID-19 testing masks the true scale of the outbreak, with reports of healthcare facilities ­lling up, rising death toll and indications that actual cases far exceed reported cases. As of 31 July 2020, nine Palestine refugees have tested positive for COVID-19.