Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, July 2019

Over 12,000 students participate in 37 UNRWA-run summer learning clubs

On the first of July, UNRWA launched summer learning activities in 37 clubs located in schools in Damascus, Rif Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama and Lattakia reaching 12,671 students (5,860 female, and 6,811 male) from grades 2 to 9.

The intervention creates a safe environment for children to develop their competencies and skills, participate in recreational activities, and receive much needed psychosocial support to address symptoms of stress and anxiety, resulting from years of conflict and exposure to violence, displacement, and destruction.