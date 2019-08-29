29 Aug 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, July 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (432.65 KB)

Over 12,000 students participate in 37 UNRWA-run summer learning clubs

On the first of July, UNRWA launched summer learning activities in 37 clubs located in schools in Damascus, Rif Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama and Lattakia reaching 12,671 students (5,860 female, and 6,811 male) from grades 2 to 9.

The intervention creates a safe environment for children to develop their competencies and skills, participate in recreational activities, and receive much needed psychosocial support to address symptoms of stress and anxiety, resulting from years of conflict and exposure to violence, displacement, and destruction.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.