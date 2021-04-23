Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, January & February 2021

UNRWA launches 2021 Syria Regional Emergency Appeal

On 11 February 2021, the Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal for 2021 was ocially launched, during a virtual event led by the Deputy Commissioner General, and which hosted about 150 participants from donor and partner delegations, embassies, and country representative oces. UNRWA Syria is requesting a total of US$ 191.9 million, as part of the Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal. The funds will support the delivery of humanitarian assistance. protection interventions, in addition to COVID-19 response to the 438,000 Palestine refugees estimated to remain in Syria.

hygiene kits are distributed to vulnerable Palestine refugee households

During January-February 2021, a total of 15,152 hygiene kits were distributed to vulnerable Palestine refugee households in Syria, to help them maintain proper hygiene practices and reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19 virus. Targeted households are amongst the most vulnerable, including families with persons with disabilities, families headed by an older person (over 60 years old), or those having an older member with chronic disease. Each hygiene kit includes soap, washing powder pack, washing liquid, cleaning kit, liquid chlorine disinfectant, plastic spray bottles, reusable heavy-duty gloves, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.