Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, January 2020

UNRWA launches 2020 budget appeal

On 31 January 2020, the Acting Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Christian Saunders, called for a minimum of US$ 1.4 billion to fund the Agency’s essential services and assistance, including life-saving humanitarian aid and priority projects, for 5.6 million registered Palestine refugees across the Middle East for the year 2020. UNRWA Syria is requesting a total of US$ 212.8 million, as part of the Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal (for Palestine refugees in Syria, and those displaced to Lebanon and Jordan). The requested funding will sustain the delivery of humanitarian assistance, basic services and protection interventions to the 438,000 Palestine refugees estimated to remain in Syria as of January 2020.