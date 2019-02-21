21 Feb 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, January 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (433.91 KB)

UNRWA Launches 2019 Syria Emergency Appeal

On 30 January, UNRWA launched its Syria Regional Crisis response in Beirut. In 2019, UNRWA will deliver vital life-saving relief to Palestine refugees aected by the crisis, adapting existing programmes to changing circumstances to ensure that assistance continues to reach those most in need. The Agency is appealing for US$ 221 million for the Syria portion of the appeal, which will ensure delivery of targeted humanitarian assistance in addition to vital health, education and protection interventions, beneting up to 445,000 Palestine refugees in Syria.

