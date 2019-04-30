Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, February 2019

UNRWA provides urgent winterization support to Palestine refugees in Dera’a camp

In February 2019, UNRWA provided NFI and WASH items (including blankets, mattresses, mats, tarpaulin sheets, hygiene kits and kitchen sets) as part of its winterization support to a total of 842 Palestine refugees who returned to Dera`a camp over the past few weeks. The distribution followed a rapid needs assessment carried out by the UNRWA emergency team in Dera'a camp, which was severely damaged during the conflict. The camp still suffers from a scarcity of basic services, including electricity and water; however the most vulnerable Palestine refugee families have chosen to return to their homes despite the challenging conditions awaiting them to save on rental costs, which have become a major economic burden.