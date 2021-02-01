Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, December 2020

Rapid Increase in Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 Palestine refugees (non-staff) have tested positive to COVID-19, and six refugees have died after contracting the virus. A total of 135 UNRWA staff (including 117 Palestine refugees and 18 Syrians) have tested positive to COVID-19. As of 31 December 2021, 23 staff were in quarantine.

Yarmouk Mission

On 9 December 2020, a one-day distribution of food and non-food items was conducted reaching up to 326 families who were recently allowed to return to Yarmouk camp, including 272 Palestinian refugee families. This assistance was part of the UNRWA emergency response to support the Palestine refugees in newly accessible areas. The activity was accompanied by the distribution of UNMAS publications to raise awareness on mine risks for these families.