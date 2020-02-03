Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, December 2019

Hostilities in Syria’s Idlib province, which has been largely controlled by NSAGs, has intensified at the end of 2019. Fierce fighting has caused the deaths of many civilians and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes in search of safety. Bad weather conditions, combined with significant temperature drops, have further exacerbated the difficult living conditions of civilians. UNRWA estimates that several hundred Palestine refugee families reside in the area. UNRWA is monitoring the developments closely, and strives to provide emergency assistance, including in-kind food and NFIs, to displaced persons and other Palestine refugees affected by the conflict in neighbouring Hama and Aleppo.