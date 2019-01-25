Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, December 2018

UNRWA Continues to Provide Humanitarian Assistance in Yalda

During the month of December, UNRWA conducted a four-day humanitarian mission to Yalda, where approximately 2,500 Palestine refugee families (almost 9,900 individuals) that were displaced or affected by conflict are residing, and currently facing movement restrictions in and out of the area. Each benefiting family received two ready-to-eat food baskets and one hygiene kit to help meet their basic needs; in addition, some families received diapers and tarpaulin sheets.