25 Jan 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, December 2018

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (421.29 KB)

UNRWA Continues to Provide Humanitarian Assistance in Yalda

During the month of December, UNRWA conducted a four-day humanitarian mission to Yalda, where approximately 2,500 Palestine refugee families (almost 9,900 individuals) that were displaced or affected by conflict are residing, and currently facing movement restrictions in and out of the area. Each benefiting family received two ready-to-eat food baskets and one hygiene kit to help meet their basic needs; in addition, some families received diapers and tarpaulin sheets.

