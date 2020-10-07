Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, August 2020

Rapid Increase in Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

As the epidemiological situation across Syria has rapidly evolved over the past two months, rising patient numbers are adding pressure to the fragile health system. According to the MoH (Ministry of Health), 90 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19, highlighting the exposure faced by them and underscoring the risk of the already overstretched healthcare capacity to be further compromised. Whereas the number of officially announced COVID-19 cases in Syria remains relatively low, there has been a worrying increase over the past weeks and medical sources express very realistic fears that the extremely limited testing capacity masks the real extent of the outbreak.