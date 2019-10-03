03 Oct 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, August 2019

from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
UNRWA Continues to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Vulnerable Palestine Refugees in Syria

During the month of August, UNRWA conducted a humanitarian mission to Yalda, lasting four days and distributed food assistance to 2,259 Palestine refugee families (7,964 individuals). On 29 August, UNRWA concluded the second round of cash distribution in 2019, which used the targeted approach for the rst time. 121,944 Palestine refugees belonging to the most vulnerable categories received US$ 14 per person per month, while the remaining eligible caseload of 287,336 received US$ 9 per person per month. A total amount of US$ 17,346,479 was disbursed during this round.

