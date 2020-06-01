Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, April 2020

UNRWA Continues to Deliver Basic Services amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Despite challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis, UNRWA continued to deliver basic services and essential humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees throughout the month of April. The Agency had to adopt new measures to respond to the evolving crisis and to adjust its service delivery modalities to ensure sustainability while protecting the health of beneficiaries and staff alike (please refer to section on COVID-19 response). The socioeconomic impact of the crisis has become increasingly critical as restrictive measures imposed on travel and business operations take effect, exposing Palestine refugees to further vulnerability. Rising prices of basic commodities, staggering inflation rate and rapid devaluation of the Syrian pound are all contributing to a grim situation. Rise in protection cases, particularly incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) and violence against children, has been observed.