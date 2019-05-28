28 May 2019

Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, April 2019

Infographic
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 28 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (417.42 KB)

UNRWA Introduces a Targeted Approach to Food Assistance

As part of its humanitarian response for Palestine refugees in Syria, UNRWA launched its rst round of targeted food assistance in March 2019. The new targeted approach aims to prioritize the most vulnerable categories of Palestine refugees.

As of end of April, more than 118,265 out of a caseload of 126,000 Palestine refugees belonging to the most vulnerable categories, had received their food assistance. The Agency also plans to use a two-tier approach for the distribution of cash as of May 2019, prioritizing the most vulnerable Palestine refugees.

