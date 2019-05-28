Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, April 2019

UNRWA Introduces a Targeted Approach to Food Assistance

As part of its humanitarian response for Palestine refugees in Syria, UNRWA launched its rst round of targeted food assistance in March 2019. The new targeted approach aims to prioritize the most vulnerable categories of Palestine refugees.

As of end of April, more than 118,265 out of a caseload of 126,000 Palestine refugees belonging to the most vulnerable categories, had received their food assistance. The Agency also plans to use a two-tier approach for the distribution of cash as of May 2019, prioritizing the most vulnerable Palestine refugees.