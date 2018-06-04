Syria: UNRWA - Humanitarian Snapshot, April 2018

April witnessed the launch of military operations against non-state armed groups in Yarmouk, Yalda, Babila, Beit Sahem (YBB), and Hajar al Aswad. The ongoing hostilities in Yarmouk and Hajar al Aswad have caused deaths and injuries and have displaced up to six thousand Palestine refugees from Yarmouk into the neighbouring area of Yalda, taking refuge in makeshift shelters. UNRWA has not been able to access YBB since May 2016; the Agency estimates that out of the 65,000 civilians still residing in Southern Damascus, there are up to 12,000 Palestine refugees who are in dire need of protection and humanitarian assistance.