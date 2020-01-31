Syria: UNRWA - Achievements and Highlights in 2019

Emergency Appeal Funding Level:

In 2019, US$ 220 million was needed to cover the costs of the Agency's emergency interventions in Syria. However, only 30.2 per cent of total funding requirements were pledged or received by end of the year.

Implications of Underfunding

In 2019, funding shortfall constrained the Agency's emergency interventions in Syria. Emergency services provided by UNRWA constitute the minimum support necessary to meet the critical needs of Palestine refugees affected by conflict in Syria. Reductions in such support has a profound impact on Palestine refugees’ resilience, resulting in further depletion of their coping capacities.

Lack of funding forced the Agency to reduce the amount of cash assistance provided per person per month nearly by half. UNRWA also had to limit the number of food distribution rounds from six to three. Livelihood interventions (microfinance and TVET) did not receive EA funding, thus limiting their scope. Necessary rehabilitation and maintenance works on UNRWA installations were also restricted.