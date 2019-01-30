Syria: UNRWA - Achievements and Highlights in 2018

Funding Status

In 2018, UNRWA was confronted with an unprecedented financial crisis and faced major challenges in securing the resources needed to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees in Syria.

Only 22.2%, or approximately US$ 73 million of the US$ 329 million appealed for under the 2018 UNRWA Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal was funded. This is a significant decrease from 2017, when the appeal was 43% funded.

In addition to emergency funding, about US$ 43.4 million was allocated under the Programme Budget in 2018, covering core programmes and activities of UNRWA in Syria.

UNRWA programmes were also supported by an additional US$ 17.5 million through project funds.