Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2022

The Syria crisis is now in its twelfth year. The UN estimates that 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance across the country, a 9 per cent increase from the previous year.

The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable, and the economic situation is increasingly dire. Economic deterioration is a major driver of needs.

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced people, returnees, stateless people and host community members based on their identified needs and vulnerabilities.

Operational Context

The 2022 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) estimates that over 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance inside Syria, including 6.9 million internally displaced Syrians. Of that number, approximately 9.6 million are in severe need of humanitarian assistance. The 2022 HNO finds that economic deterioration is now a major driver of needs even in areas which have been less directly affected by hostilities and displacement.

UNHCR supports refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and returnees (refugees and internally displaced people who have returned to their home areas) by providing assistance to those most in need using a community-based and area-based approach. UNHCR’s community-based approach focuses on community mobilization and building self-reliance. It aims to reduce vulnerabilities and protection risks by providing services through community-based structures and networks. UNHCR’s area-based approach entails working with partners to enhance support in geographic areas where the needs are greatest.

UNHCR works with 28 partners which include government ministries, international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), national NGOs and UN agencies.