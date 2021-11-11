Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2021

The decade-long crisis in Syria continues to affect millions of people, with humanitarian needs and protection risks on the rise. In certain areas the security situation is volatile and overall, the socio-economic situation is deteriorating.

According to the 2021 Needs and Response Summary, some 13.4 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated an already precarious situation.

UNHCR in Syria provides protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.