Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2022

During May, north and eastern areas of Syria were hit by sandstorms, heavy rains and flooding. As part of the interagency response, UNHCR and partners carried out needs assessments and replaced tents.

Across the country, UNHCR continued to provide protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people, returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.

The UN estimates that 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, a 9% increase from the previous year. The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and economic deterioration is a now major driver of needs.