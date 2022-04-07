Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, March 2022

At the end of March, a UN interagency cross-line convoy carrying food, core relief items and health assistance successfully crossed from Aleppo to Sarmada in northwest Syria. UNHCR contributed trucks with core relief items.

Meanwhile, across the country, UNHCR continued to provide protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people, returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.

Overall, the UN estimates that 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria. The security situation remains volatile in certain areas and the socio-economic situation has deteriorated significantly.

HIGHLIGHTS

244 UNHCR-supported community/satellite centres and mobile units provide comprehensive protection-related services

133,100 Families received winter core relief items between September 2021 and March 2022

3,900 Refugee families received multi-purpose cash grants in March 2022