Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2022

On 12 and 13 June, UNHCR participated in an inter-agency crossline mission to north-west Syria. UNHCR provided 500 core relief items including mattresses, blankets, sleeping mats, plastic sheets and solar lamps. Meanwhile, across the country, UNHCR continued to provide protection and assistance to refugees, internally displace d people, returnees, host communities and stateless people based on identified needs. The UN estimates that 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, a 9per cent increase from the previous year. The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and the socio-economic situation has deteriorated significantly.