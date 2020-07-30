Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2020

As of end of May 2020, UNHCR Syria provided community-based protection to 351,410 displaced persons, returnees and host community members, including 50,083 individuals provided with legal assistance, 29,918 children with social and recreational activities in community centres, child-friendly spaces, schools and other outreach activities, 1,511 students with remedial classes and catchup activities, and 53,852 individuals taking part in awareness sessions on Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Meanwhile, 351,488 individuals received at least one core-relief item, 15,912 displaced persons, returnees and host community members benefited from UNHCR’s shelter activities, while 14,286 individuals were supported through UNHCR’s community-based health interventions.

UNHCR recorded 13,423 Syrian refugees having spontaneously returned as of end of May 2020. Selforganized returns of refugees from neighboring countries stopped as of 23 March when the Government of Syria closed its borders. More recently these returns were resumed, UNHCR together with its national partners is supporting these returnees and have assessed their needs at the border and at the quarantine center in Damascus.