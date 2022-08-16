Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2022

The Syria crisis is now in its twelfth year. The UN estimates that 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance across the country, a 9 per cent increase from the previous year.

The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and the economic situation is increasingly dire. Economic deterioration is a major driver of needs.

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to refugees, asylumseekers, internally displaced people, returnees, stateless people and host community members based on their identified needs and vulnerabilities.

HIGHLIGHTS

49,000 Families received core relief items including winter seasonal items in 2022

181,400 People received primary health care services at UNHCR-supported clinics in 2022

1,215 Refugees received identification cards in July