Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, January - May 2019

As of end of May 2019, UNHCR Syria provided community-based protection to 621,009 displaced persons, returnees and host community members, including 120,323 individuals provided with legal assistance, 87,580 children with social and recreational activities in community centres, child-friendly spaces, schools and other outreach activities, 21,070 students with remedial and catch-up classes, and 73,657 individuals taking part in SGBV awareness sessions.

Meanwhile, 760,881 individuals received at least one core-relief item, 73,001 displaced persons, returnees and host community members benefited from UNHCR’s shelter activities, while 187,558 individuals were supported through UNHCR’s community-based health interventions, as well as 1,624 individuals benefited from the UNHCR’s livelihood programme.

UNHCR recorded 35,509 Syrian refugees having spontaneously returned between January and May 2019. An increase in self-organized returns of refugees in 2019 is expected. UNHCR will continue to respond to the needs of the displaced and refugee returnees with the same implemented community-based protection approach assisting internally displaced Syrians.

HUMANITARIAN SNAPSHOT

11.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

13.2 million people in need of protection interventions

11.3 million people in need of health assistance

4.7 million people in need of shelter

4.4 million people in need of core relief items