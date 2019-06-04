Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, January - April 2019

As of end of April 2019, UNHCR Syria provided community-based protection activities to 403,851 displaced persons, returnees and host community members, including 93,727 individuals provided with legal assistance, 67,926 children with social and recreational activities in community centres, child-friendly spaces, schools and other outreach activities, 4,232 students with remedial and catch-up classes, and 50,945 individuals taking part in SGBV awareness sessions.

Meanwhile 599,512 individuals received at least one core-relief item, 70,013 displaced persons, returnees and host community members benefited from UNHCR’s shelter activities, while 157,509 individuals were supported through UNHCR’s community-based health interventions, as well as over 1,000 individuals benefited from the UNHCR’s livelihood programme.

UNHCR recorded 29,993 Syrian refugees having spontaneously returned between January and April 2019. An increase in self-organized returns of refugees in 2019 is expected. UNHCR will continue to respond to the needs of the displaced and refugee returnees with the same implemented community-based protection approach assisting internally displaced Syrians.