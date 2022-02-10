Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, January 2022

Up to 45,000 people were displaced in January as a result of hostilities in Al- Hasakeh Governorate, north-east Syria. UNHCR responded to the urgent needs of those newly displaced and those impacted by the severe winter weather earlier in the month.

In addition to the emergency response, UNHCR continued to provide protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.

Overall, the UN estimates that 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already precarious situation, and the socio-economic situation is deteriorating.

Operational Context

The 2021 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) estimates that over 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance inside Syria, including 6.7 million internally displaced Syrians. Of that number, approximately 5.9 million are in acute need of humanitarian assistance. UNHCR supports refugees, IDPs and returnees through targeted assistance following a community-based and area-based approach.

UNHCR works with 27 partners which include two government ministries, six international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), and 19 national NGOs.

Key Achievements

Emergency Response

On 20 January 2022, escalating hostilities in Al-Hasakeh city in north-east Syria led to the displacement of approximately 45,000 people from their homes to other neighbourhoods in the city. As of 30 January 2022, UNHCR and its partners had distributed core-relief items to 443 families (approximately 2,200 people) hosted in seven collective shelters. UNHCR and partners conducted a rapid needs assessment in the collective shelters hosting newly displaced people, completed minor rehabilitation, electrical and lighting works, provided water tanks, and repaired doors and windows. UNHCR also distributed food, water, and hygiene kits in the collective shelters in coordination with the authorities. By mobilizing its existing network of outreach volunteers, UNHCR and partners were able to enable continuous protection monitoring in collective shelters, make referrals for people with specific needs and coordinate the overall protection response. Protection partners in all locations provided displaced people with information on available services and hotlines for specific assistance.

A heavy snowstorm in mid-January 2022, which affected the whole region, particularly impacted people living in camps in northern Syria. In response, UNHCR and its partners repaired or replaced damaged tents in camps in north-east Syria. In anticipation of further adverse winter weather and because of snow-related road closures, UNHCR pre-positioned tents and core-relief items in all camps for camp management authorities to respond quickly to the needs. Aside from the emergency response, in late December 2021 and early January 2022, UNHCR distributed over 14,000 tents in eight formal and informal camps in north-east Syria in Al- Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor Governorates as part of the regular replacement of emergency shelters in camps. The regular replacement of old and damaged tents enables families to live in safer, more dignified shelter conditions and offers better protection from winter weather. To improve overall conditions inside camps, UNHCR also carries out regular care and maintenance of basic infrastructure such as roads, streetlights and WASH facilities.