Syria: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2022

The Syria crisis has now entered its twelfth year. The UN estimates that 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, a 9% increase from the previous year.

The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and the economic situation is increasingly dire. Economic deterioration is a major driver of needs.

UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people, returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.

