30 Aug 2019

Syria: UN remains concerned over hostilities in north-west

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
© UNICEF
On 22 July 2019, in the Syrian Arab Republic, a young boy collects a UNICEF-supported summer clothing kit at a refugee camp in Al-Hol south of Hassakeh city.
The UN remains gravely concerned over the recent escalation of hostilities in north-west Syria. Ongoing clashes, shelling and air strikes, including the use of barrel bombs, continue unabated in Idleb, in western Aleppo and in northern Hama, damaging schools, hospitals and other critical civilian infrastructure, while hindering humanitarian aid operations.

Satellite images show that entire towns and villages have been destroyed, while dozens of communities have been emptied. Since the start of hostilities at the end of April, more than 550 civilians have been killed and more than 400,000 people have been displaced from northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates, many of them multiple times. Nearly half of those people are living outside camps and reception centres, and in the open air or under trees.

Read more on OCHA

