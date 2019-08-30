Syria: UN remains concerned over hostilities in north-west

The UN remains gravely concerned over the recent escalation of hostilities in north-west Syria. Ongoing clashes, shelling and air strikes, including the use of barrel bombs, continue unabated in Idleb, in western Aleppo and in northern Hama, damaging schools, hospitals and other critical civilian infrastructure, while hindering humanitarian aid operations.

Satellite images show that entire towns and villages have been destroyed, while dozens of communities have been emptied. Since the start of hostilities at the end of April, more than 550 civilians have been killed and more than 400,000 people have been displaced from northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates, many of them multiple times. Nearly half of those people are living outside camps and reception centres, and in the open air or under trees.

Read more on OCHA