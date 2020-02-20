Syria: UN remains alarmed over safety of 3 million civilians

The United Nations remains alarmed about the safety and protection of more than 3 million civilians in Idleb and surrounding areas, as reports of air strikes and shelling continue to take a heavy toll on the civilian population.

Yesterday, at least 15 communities in Idleb and Aleppo were reportedly hit by air strikes, and 11 communities were reportedly struck by shelling. Three people, including a woman, were allegedly killed and three others were allegedly injured.

According to WFP, food prices in Idleb have increased 120 per cent in one year. Most markets have closed, and supply routes are disrupted due to the hostilities.

