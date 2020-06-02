Syria: UN continues cross-border humanitarian response amid COVID-19

The United Nations remains concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on people across Syria, whose health-care system has been decimated by almost a decade of war.

Yesterday, the Syrian Ministry of Health announced that the total number of cases has reached 123, including 6 fatalities. Local authorities have reported six more cases in north-east Syria, including a death. No cases have been confirmed in the north-west.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is leading UN preparation and mitigation measures across Syria. Support for increased testing in all governorates in Syria and reinforcing the country’s limited laboratory and case investigation capacities are UN priorities.

